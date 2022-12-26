Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Bitter cold for Boxing Day

By Matthew DeLucia

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Bitter cold, but relief is on the way
Alert(s): None

Forecast: Temps will once again struggle to get above freezing today, although it's much better than what we dealt with over the weekend. 

Highs will be right around 30 degrees this afternoon with wind chills mainly in the 20s. 

The winds have backed off, so it won't feel as harsh. Mostly sunny skies will give way to some more clouds streaming in through the afternoon. 

Lows tonight will be in the 20s around the city and teens for the inland suburbs. A few flurries are possible to the north and west, but that's about it.

Looking Ahead: For tomorrow, we'll finally be closer to normal with highs in the upper 30s and plenty of sunshine. A gradual warming trend continues through the week with highs into the 40s by Wednesday, and 50s by late week.

First published on December 26, 2022 / 10:28 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

