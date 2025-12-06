2026 World Cup teams announced for Gillette Stadium matches including England, France, Norway

The World Cup teams playing at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, next summer were announced Saturday afternoon.

Norway, England, France, Scotland, Haiti, Morocco, and Ghana will be coming to what will be known as Boston Stadium for the international soccer tournament in June, according to FIFA, the governing body of soccer around the world.

France will be a notable team to play at the Boston Stadium, having lost to Argentina in the 2022 World Cup Final. They most recently won the 2018 World Cup. The match between France and Norway will see two notable players face each other: Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe and Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

England will also play in Foxboro, after having qualified for eight consecutive World Cups. The stacked team has not won the title since it hosted in 1966 against West Germany. The team is filled with familiar soccer stars, including Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Phil Foden, and Declan Rice.

A total of 48 nations will play at stadiums in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The United States Men's National Soccer Team will open the tournament in Los Angeles against Paraguay.

When is the World Cup in Foxboro?

The first five matches to be played in Foxboro are part of the Group Stage. The sixth match will feature teams that advanced to the Round of 32.

The last match being held at Gillette Stadium will be a quarterfinal contest.

Here's the complete list of when matches will be played in Foxboro:

Match 5 - Haiti v. Scotland at 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2026

Match 18 - FIFA 2 Winner v. Norway at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Match 30 - Scotland v. Morocco at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2026

Match 45 - England v. Ghana at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Match 61 - Norway v. France at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2026

Match 74 - Round of 32 on Monday, June 29, 2026

Match 97 - Quarter Final at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2026

The FIFA 2 Winner could be either Iraq, Bolivia, or Suriname.

The World Cup final will be held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday, July 19, 2026.

Tickets have been a hot commodity for World Cup matches. According to FIFA, millions of people signed up for the lottery that gave them a chance to buy tickets.

World Cup Draw

The World Cup Draw was held on Friday as the 42 teams that have qualified found out which group they will compete in and who their competition will be.

In addition, there are six more spots up for grabs during the FIFA and European qualifiers that will be held in March.

As a result, six placeholders were drawn during Friday's event.

Spain is the top-ranked team in the tournament, with Argentina, France and England rounding out the top four.