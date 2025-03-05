2026 FIFA World Cup final will feature halftime show for first time ever

The FIFA World Cup final will have a halftime show for the first time in history when it comes to New Jersey's MetLife Stadium in 2026.

Coldplay singer Chris Martin and manager Phil Harvey will help produce the performance, says FIFA President Gianni Infantino, but he didn't say if Coldplay or Martin would be performing.

Infantino didn't say whether the show will require extending halftime beyond the usual 15 minutes.

"This will be a historic moment for the FIFA World Cup and a show befitting the biggest sporting event in the world," Infantino posted on Instagram on Wednesday after attending a FIFA conference in Dallas.

FIFA is also staging what Infantino called a "takeover" of Times Square in New York City for the final weekend of the tournament, which will be co-hosted by 16 cities across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

MetLife, which will be known as New York New Jersey Stadium throughout the tournament due to FIFA rules, will host eight games, including the final on July 19, 2026.

Tickets for the 2026 World Cup final are not yet on sale.