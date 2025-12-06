Philadelphia FIFA World Cup match schedule revealed: Here's what teams will play in Philly

FIFA has announced the matchups for the 2026 World Cup games, including the five group matches that will be played in Philadelphia next summer.

These are the teams that will be playing in Philadelphia's five group stage matches at Lincoln Financial Field:

Sunday, June 14: Côte D'Ivoire vs. Ecuador, 7 p.m.

Friday, June 19: Brazil vs. Haiti, 9 p.m.

Monday, June 22: France vs. the winner of the Iraq, Bolivia, Suriname playoff, 5 p.m.

Thursday, June 25: Curaçao vs. Côte D'Ivoire, 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 27: Croatia vs. Ghana, 5 p.m.

Another game in the Round of 16 will be played on the 250th anniversary of the United States, July 4, 2026. The teams playing in that match will be determined by the results of the group stage.

The Round of 16 game in Philadelphia will be played at 5 p.m. on July 4, FIFA officials announced.

On Friday, FIFA held the 2026 World Cup draw and announced that 48 countries, the largest in World Cup history, will compete in the tournament.

Officials from Philadelphia Soccer 2026, the group managing the World Cup's presence in Philadelphia, will speak at 2 p.m. Check back with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.

This is a developing story and will be updated.