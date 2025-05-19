Man found guilty of murder in FDNY paramedic Alison Russo's stabbing death

Man accused of murdering FDNY paramedic in 2022 takes stand in trial

The a man accused of fatally stabbing FDNY paramedic Alison Russo in September 2022 was found guilty Monday.

Peter Zisopoulos, 36, was convicted of second degree murder and weapons possession.

Zisopoulos had pleaded not guilty and testified in his own defense.

Zisopoulos said he was sleeping during brutal attack

Russo was stabbed to death while she was on break and went to get food after leaving her Astoria stationhouse.

Zisopoulos had testified he never left his home the night of the killing. He said he was asleep until police came to knock on his door.

At the time of his arrest, he allegedly had a bloody kitchen knife in his pocket. Arresting officers believed it was the murder weapon.

Doctors had previously declared Zisopoulos unfit for trial

Two doctors had previously deemed Zisopoulos psychologically unfit to stand trial.

Russo, 61, was a 25-year FDNY veteran and a 9/11 first responder. She was posthumously promoted to captain, and left behind a daughter, her parents and a younger brother.