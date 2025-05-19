Watch CBS News

Queens man convicted of murder in FDNY paramedic Alison Russo's stabbing death

An Astoria, Queens man was found guilty Monday in the brutal murder of FDNY paramedic Alison Russo in September 2022. CBS News New York's Allen Devlin reports.
