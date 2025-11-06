Elise Stefanik will announce run for New York governor Friday, sources say

New York Rep. Elise Stefanik will announce that she is running for governor Friday, sources tell CBS News New York political reporter Marcia Kramer.

Stefanik, a frequent critic of Gov. Kathy Hochul, has been hinting for several months at the possibility of running in the 2026 election.

In May, President Trump put out what political experts described as "a loud message" that he wants Stefanik to be the next Republican candidate for governor of New York by endorsing both Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Congressman Mike Lawler for reelection. Blakeman and Lawler have both previously expressed interest in a gubernatorial run.

Lawler later announced he intends to run for reelection in 2026. Sources say Blakeman is still considering joining the race.

On the Democratic side, Hochul is facing a primary challenge from her lieutenant governor, Antonio Delgado.

In 2014, Stefanik, at age 30, became the youngest woman elected to Congress. She represents the 21st Congressional District in upstate New York and has been reelected five times.

In November 2024, Mr. Trump nominated Stefanik to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. She appeared before the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations for a confirmation hearing in January, but two months later, the president withdrew her nomination, saying he wanted her to remain in Congress.

"As we advance our America First Agenda, it is essential that we maintain EVERY Republican Seat in Congress," Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding, "With a very tight Majority, I don't want to take a chance on anyone else running for Elise's seat."

In an appearance on Fox in May, Stefanik said she was strongly considering running against Hochul, calling her the worst governor in the country. Hochul responded in a separate interview, saying, "I look forward to that fight, no matter who it is. It's not settled yet, but I say bring it on."

A Siena poll released in September looked at the results of a hypothetical race between Hochul and Stefanik, and had the governor leading 52%-27%.