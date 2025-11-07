Rep. Elise Stefanik announces run for New York governor, challenging Kathy Hochul in 2026 election

Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik announced she is running for governor of New York early Friday morning, after months of hinting that she might challenge Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul in the 2026 election.

Stefanik launched her campaign with a post on social media, calling Hochul "the worst governor in America."

"Under her failed leadership, New York is the most unaffordable state in the nation with the highest taxes, highest energy, utilities, rent, and grocery bills. When New Yorkers were looking for leadership from our Governor, she bent the knee to the raging Defund the Police, Tax Hiking Communist causing catastrophe for New York families," Stefanik wrote. "I am running for Governor to make New York affordable and safe FOR ALL. Democrats, Republicans, and Independents will unify to save our state."

Hochul shared a statement of her own, calling the congresswoman President Trump's "number one cheerleader in Congress and his right-hand woman in his war on New York."

"Apparently, screwing over New Yorkers in Congress wasn't enough – now she's trying to bring Trump's chaos and skyrocketing costs to our state," the governor wrote. "While Stefanik puts Trump first and New York last, Governor Hochul is lowering costs, cutting middle-class taxes, and fighting for the New Yorkers Stefanik abandoned."

Rep. Elise Stefanik's rise

At age 30, Stefanik became the youngest woman elected to Congress in 2014. She represents New York's 21st Congressional District upstate and has been reelected five times.

In November 2024, Mr. Trump nominated Stefanik to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. She appeared before the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations for a confirmation hearing in January, but the president withdrew her nomination two months later, saying he wanted her to remain in Congress.

"As we advance our America First Agenda, it is essential that we maintain EVERY Republican Seat in Congress," Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social at the time, adding, "With a very tight Majority, I don't want to take a chance on anyone else running for Elise's seat."

President Trump's apparent pick

Then in May, Mr. Trump put out what one political expert described as "a loud message" that he wanted to clear the Republican field for Stefanik by endorsing both Rep. Mike Lawler and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman in their races for reelection. Both had previously expressed interest in a gubernatorial run.

Lawler later announced he intends to run for reelection in 2026. Sources say Blakeman is still considering joining the governor's race.

Meanwhile on the Democratic side, Hochul is facing a primary challenge from her own lieutenant governor, Antonio Delgado.

A Siena poll released in September looked at the results of a hypothetical race between Hochul and Stefanik, and had the governor leading 52%-27%.