3 casinos are coming to downstate New York. Here's a look at where the various proposals stand

Three downstate casino licenses are up for grabs in New York.

In order to get a license, applicants must first be approved by a local Community Advisory Council. If the local CAC gives approval, a state commission will then decide which of them will get a casino in December.

Eight proposals have been under consideration. So far, only one of them has been approved by a local CAC. All proposals face a Sept. 30 deadline that approval.

Here's a look at the various applicants and where things stand.

Casino applicants approved by Community Advisory Councils

The first applicant to get approval from a local CAC was MGM Empire City in Yonkers. The vote to approve took place Thursday. This proposal expands an existing facility that has had video slots and gaming since 2006 Click here for more information.

Resorts World New York City at the Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens. The vote to approve took place Thursday. This proposal would convert an existing "racino," or slot parlor built alongside the horse racing track. Click here for more information.

Casino applicants with votes pending

Bally's Bronx. The local CAC will vote on this at 10 a.m. on Monday. This proposal is on a Bronx public golf course once run by President Trump's company. Click here for more information.

The Coney on Coney Island, Brooklyn. The local CAC will vote on this at 3 p.m. on Monday. The casino would be part of Coney Island's iconic boardwalk. Click here for more information.

Metropolitan Park at Willets Point, Queens. The local CAC will vote on this at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. 30. This proposal is next to Citi Field. Click here for more information.

Casino applicants that have been rejected