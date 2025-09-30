Citi Field casino faces key vote today. Here's an update on the 8 sites vying for licenses.

The final downstate New York casino proposal faces a key vote Tuesday in Queens.

The $8 billion proposal from New York Mets' owner Steve Cohen would transform a 50-acre parking lot around Citi Field into a sports and entertainment complex known as Metropolitan Park.

If approved by the local Community Advisory Committee, the project would then advance to the state's Gaming Commission.

Tuesday's vote is scheduled for around 11 a.m.

Where things stand with N.Y. casino proposals

A total of eight proposals are competing for three downstate casino licenses. Three in Manhattan have been rejected, while two in Yonkers and Queens were cleared to move forward.

On Monday, a proposal from Bally's in the Bronx also got the green light, but another in Coney Island was voted down.

Community Advisory Committee votes on downstate casinos:

Times Square - Rejected

Hudson Yards - Rejected

Federal Plaza - Rejected

Yonkers - Advanced

Ozone Park, Queens - Advanced

The Bronx - Advanced

Coney Island - Rejected

Willets Point, Queens - TBD

A final decision on the licenses is expected in December.