NYC casino proposal near the United Nations faces make-or-break vote

The future of the proposed Freedom Plaza casino, located blocks from United Nations headquarters in New York City, hinges on a key vote Monday.

The Community Advisory Committee will meet on whether to approve a developer's plan to construct a casino and two hotels in partnership with the Mohegan Tribe, which own Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, on First Avenue between 38th and 41st Street on Manhattan's East Side.

The vote is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. It will be livestreamed on YouTube.

Last week, communities voted against the Caesars Palace casino plan in Times Square and The Avenir in Hudson Yards.

Freedom Plaza and others contending for N.Y. casino licenses

The proposal, one of six still in the running for three downstate casino licenses, would be part of a larger revitalization including 500 affordable homes, a 4.7-acre park and a museum, among other features, the Freedom Plaza developers say.

Other plans still in the running include Bally's Bronx at Ferry Point, The Coney in Brooklyn, MGM Empire City in Yonkers, Metropolitan Park at Citi Field, and Resorts World New York City at Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens.

Each must win the support of its local Community Advisory Committee before it can be considered by New York's Gamily Facility Location Board. All CACs are required to vote on their respective projects by Sept. 30.

Caesars Palace Time Square rejected

The Times Square proposal centered around the Minskoff Theatre building, home of the Broadway hit "The Lion King." The show would have been allowed to continue, but space above the theater would've been transformed into the casino resort.

A public comment period on the proposal opened in August.

Developers SL Green, Caesars Entertainment and Jay-Z's Roc Nation said the project would've generated an estimated $7 billion for the city and state coffers, as well as thousands of jobs and a boost to nearby restaurants and shops.

"What you did here today was despicable, a display of cowardice," SL Green CEO Marc Holliday said after the CAC voted last Wednesday.

A Caesars spokesperson said the company was disappointed by the vote, but respected the decision.

"While we are disappointed by the outcome, our commitment to New York remains unwavering," Caesars said in a statement. "We are proud of our strong partnerships across the state as anchored by our Caesars Sportsbook platform, where we continue to invest and innovate to serve New Yorkers. New York is a dynamic part of our national footprint, and we look forward to exploring future opportunities."

Hudson Yards casino voted down

A second CAC vote on Wednesday shot down the proposed Avenir in Hudson Yards on Manhattan's West Side.

The Avenir asked the committee delay its vote, saying it did not have enough time to respond to its request for more information the night before. The committee decided to move forward and voted against the project 4-2.

"It's just very disappointing after working two and a half months with the CAC, and over two years with various constituents to put forth a proposal that we thought took into consideration everything that the elected officials wanted, the community board, and the hundreds of community residents that we met with," said Dino Fusco, COO of Silverstein Properties.

Supporters of the project argued the massive entertainment complex would help revitalize an area that's still struggling to bounce back after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both the Hudson Yards and Times Square casino proposals drew criticism, especially from Broadway producers and community members who raised concerns about adding more congestion and diverting audiences away from shows.