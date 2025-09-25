MGM Empire Casino proposal approved by Yonkers Community Advisory Council

A Yonkers Community Advisory Council has voted unanimously in favor of a full casino license for MGM Empire City.

The move brings Yonkers one step closer to actually getting approved for one of three downstate casinos. The final decision on which locations will get a casino will be made by a state commission in December.

It's the first time one of the Community Advisory Council's in downstate New York has approved a proposal. Three Manhattan plans have been rejected.

"We are grateful to the Community Advisory Committee and our local community for demonstrating their continued support for Empire City Casino. For more than 100 years, Yonkers Raceway and Empire City have been intertwined with the City of Yonkers. We look forward to continuing to drive well-paying jobs for local residents and providing hundreds of millions of dollars in annual education revenue to the State of New York," MGM Resorts said in a statement.

Empire City has had video slots and gaming since 2006, but the Community Advisory Committee vote means table games may be on the way. MGM says it's ready to start construction within months of getting a license, and would add 183 live dealer games to an expanded casino floor, along with 14 new restaurants and bars, and a 5,000 seat venue for concerts and shows.

The proposal is expected to bring in more than $50 million a year to Yonkers in taxes and revenue. The casino is also pledging to create a fund to support nearby small businesses.

Empire City has already been successful, experts say.

"They've brought in more without table games than most casinos in Las Vegas do," casino expert Alan Woinski said. "The fact that they're so successful already means they deserve it."

Woinski said since Empire City is already up and running it won't meet the kind of opposition a brand new facility might.

It comes on the same day a Community Advisory Council in Queens is expected to vote in favor of a full casino license for Resorts World New York City.

A proposal to build a casino across from Citi Field in Queens also remains under consideration, but that vote is expected take place Tuesday.

