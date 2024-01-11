Bally Links replaces Trump as name of Bronx golf course seen from Whitestone Bridge

NEW YORK -- The Trump name has been removed from a popular golf course in the Bronx.

Mayor Eric Adams and other city leaders cut the ribbon on the newly named Bally Links at Ferry Point on Thursday.

The mayor called it a new era. Bally's Corporation took over operation of the course in September and has a 20-year lease with the city. Adams talked about the importance of the golf course that drivers see when they cross the Whitestone Bridge.

"Really, hats off to Bally's. How many times have we crossed this bridge and looked down and saw the greatness of what this golf course be if someone just had the eyes and the vision to do so," Adams said.

Last October, Bally's launched a free shuttle service to the golf course for Bronx residents.