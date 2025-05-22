New York should accelerate downstate casino approvals, Yonkers mayor says

The mayor of Yonkers says New York already has a winning pair of downstate casinos and thinks the state gaming commission should not wait until the December deadline to award licenses and cash in.

Mayor Mike Spano says Empire City in Yonkers and Resorts World in Queens should immediately be approved for full table gaming, so the state can start reaping the revenue.

New York casino licenses still up for grabs

Spano's statement comes after entertainment mogul Jay-Z was in Albany this week, reportedly building support for his team's bid to build a casino in New York City's Times Square.

In addition to Jay-Z's bid, other proposed casino sites include Coney Island, Citi Field and Hell's Kitchen. But the pool of downstate casino applicants has been shrinking in recent weeks. Wynn Resorts dropped its bid for a casino at Hudson Yards and Las Vegas Sands walked away from a proposal at the Nassau Coliseum.

The New York State Gaming Commission will license three full "table gaming casinos" out of eight expected applicants -- or nine if Nassau County finds another way in -- bringing table games, like poker and blackjack, to the New York City area.

John Sabini, a former New York gaming official, said he believes the two existing "slots only" casinos, Empire City and Resorts World, have a major advantage for a full gaming license.

"They've been good partners. They provide a lot of revenue right now. They're up and running. People are used to them being there, so the opposition wouldn't be there," Sabini said.

MGM said it's ready to expand Empire City to create a live entertainment venue if it gets a full gaming license.

Award casino licenses before "potential dips in the economy," mayor says

Organized opposition will be a major drag on several of the casino proposals, which is why Spano thinks the state should enable the Yonkers and Queens casinos to expand before the December deadline.

"We have potential federal cuts, potential dips in the economy that we're faced with. These casinos mean jobs, more aid to education," the mayor said.

The state gaming commission's process calls for waiting until December to announce the three license winners.

"The processes can be changed," Spano said. "Let's move forward at least with these two casinos, and then let the third casino happen organically."

Spano also urged the state to issue approvals shortly after the application period ends in June.