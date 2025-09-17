Times Square casino is dead after community board votes no

Times Square will not be getting a casino.

The Community Advisory Committee voted down the proposal Wednesday morning in a 4-2 vote.

It's a major blow for the developers behind the Caesars Palace bid, effectively killing the project before it even reaches the state's licensing board.

Hudson Yards casino also voted down

A second vote was also held Wednesday on a separate casino bid, called The Avenir near Hudson Yards on Manhattan's West Side.

The Avenir requested the Community Advisory Committee delay that vote, saying the CAC asked for more information Tuesday night and it hadn't had enough time to respond. However, the committee decided to move forward anyway, voting against the project 4-2.

"Despite the Avenir team working in good faith throughout the process to respond to questions and concerns and amend our proposal as needed, last night at 10:50 p.m. the Community Advisory Committee made a very significant request and our team has not been given a chance to consider this request before today's vote. This action taints the CAC process and today's vote should be postponed," a spokesperson for The Avenir said in a statement Wednesday morning.

Supporters of the project argued the massive entertainment complex would help revitalize the area that's still struggling to bounce back after the COVID-19 pandemic.

New York is looking to award three downstate casino licenses, and there were eight proposals in the running. Each must win support from its local Community Advisory Committee before it can be considered by the state Gaming Facility Location Board.

There is still one more proposal in Lower Manhattan, along with others in Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens and Yonkers.

Community board votes down Caesars Palace Times Square

The Times Square proposal centered around the Minskoff Theatre building, home of the Broadway hit "The Lion King."

The show would have gone on, but everything above the theater would have been transformed into a casino and resort.

Developers SL Green, Caesars Entertainment and Jay-Z's Roc Nation said the project would generate an estimated $7 billion taxes for the city and state, as well as thousands of jobs, and would boost local restaurants and shops.

Both casino bids drew criticism, especially from Broadway producers and community members who raised concerns about adding more congestion to already crowded streets and diverting audiences away from shows, instead of boosting them.