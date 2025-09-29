Brooklyn and Bronx casino proposals face key votes today

Two key votes will be held Monday on a pair of casino proposals in Brooklyn and the Bronx.

The local Community Advisory Committees are considering multi-billion dollar projects from Thor Equities in Coney Island and from Bally's at Ferry Point Park in the Bronx.

A total of eight proposals are vying for three downstate casino licenses. So far, three in Manhattan have been rejected, while two in Queens and Yonkers are moving forward.

Coney Island split over casino proposal

The Coney Island proposal has triggered heated debate and division in the community.

Some residents are rallying against it, citing fears of crime, gambling addiction and a strain on local infrastructure.

Others say it will bring year round tourism while addressing employment challenges. Developers say, if approved, the $3.4 billion project would become the largest employer in the community.

The vote is set for 3 p.m. Monday.

Bally's vying for Bronx casino

Over in the Bronx, Mayor Eric Adams revived the Bally's proposal after it was almost killed this summer.

Developers there say, if approved, it would become the second-largest employer in the borough.

That vote is scheduled for 10 a.m.

Then on Tuesday, a vote will be held on the last remaining casino proposal near Citi Field in Willets Point, Queens. From there, a state commission will make a final decision on the licenses in December.