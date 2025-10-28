Children of fallen NYPD officer receive educational scholarship on National First Responders Day

A gift was presented Tuesday afternoon to the children of a New York City police officer who was killed during the mass shooting in Midtown Manhattan in July.

Tuesday was National First Responders Day.

NFL, Folds of Honor Foundation present scholarship

Inside the 47th Precinct in the Bronx, where Det. Didarul Islam was assigned, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Lt. Col. Dan Rooney with Folds of Honor Foundation presented an educational scholarship to Didarul's three children to help them achieve the bright futures he wanted for them.

"They get to realize their dreams," Goodell said.

"You'll carry on his legacy by getting a great education," Rooney told the children.

"I'm really happy that they're talking about my dad, his ultimate sacrifice," Islam's oldest son said.

Two of NYPD Det. Didarul Islam's three sons, seen here with their cousin, were presented with educational scholarships on Oct. 28, 2025. CBS News New York

Kamrul Hasan, Islam's brother-in-law, expressed the family's gratitude. He explained how hard it has been on the children, describing his nephew's nightmares.

"His mom asking him to sleep. He says, 'Mom, I'm not gonna sleep because I saw my father. Somebody hurt his stomach. He's bleeding,'" Hasan said.

Goodell said he hopes Islam would be proud of everyone coming together for his family.

"[He] was somebody that we all knew as a friend, as a neighbor, and it's an honor to be here with his family," he said.

Det. Didarul Islam killed in Midtown Manhattan office shooting

Islam, who died at age 36, was born in Bangladesh and moved to the United States as a child. His goal was to join the NYPD, and he did in 2021.

On July 28, 2025, Islam was working a private security job at 345 Park Ave. He was wearing his NYPD uniform because a special program allowed for it.

A gunman entered the building and opened fire, killing Islam and three others before turning the gun on himself. Police said the gunman was targeting NFL offices inside the building.

There was an immediate outpouring of support and sorrow for Islam, who was posthumously promoted to detective.

His wife was pregnant at the time. She gave birth to their third child just weeks after his murder.