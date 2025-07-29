NYC flags at half staff for Officer Didarul Islam killed in Midtown Manhattan office shooting

New York City is mourning an NYPD officer and three other people killed in Monday's shooting inside an office building in Midtown Manhattan.

Officer Didarul Islam was in uniform working an NYPD-authorized shift as a security guard for a private company at the time of the shooting, police said. The 36-year-old joined the department three and a half years ago and was assigned to the 47th Precinct in the Bronx.

Investigators said he was killed when the gunman, Shane Tamura, walked into the lobby of the building at 345 Park Avenue with a high-power rifle and opened fire. Three other people were killed, and another person was hospitalized with critical injuries. Tamura also died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

A dignified transfer was held overnight for the fallen officer. Community members, elected officials and local leaders lined the street with their hands to their hearts as Islam's body was taken away in an ambulance.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams ordered all flags on city buildings to fly at half-staff in honor of Islam and the other victims.

"He died as he lived, a hero"

NYPD Officer Didarul Islam NYPD

Islam was an immigrant from Bangladesh and his parents' only son. He was a husband and father of two boys, and his wife is pregnant with their third child.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul wrote on social media that he "represented the very best of New York."

"Tonight we mourn four New Yorkers, including one of New York's Finest, taken in an act of senseless violence," Hochul wrote in another post. "Our hearts are with their loved ones and everyone affected by this tragedy, and we honor the first responders who bravely ran toward danger."

Adams described Islam as an officer who loved his city and was a "true-blue New Yorker."

"He was doing what he does best, and all members of the police department carry out. He was saving lives. He was protecting New Yorkers," Adams said in a late-night news conference. "He was an immigrant from Bangladesh and he loved this city. And everyone we spoke with stated he was a person of faith and a person that believed in God and believed in living out the life of a godly person. He embodies what this city is all about. He's a true-blue New Yorker, not only in a uniform he wore but in his spirit and energy of loving this city."

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the department lost a brother, and the city is mourning all the innocent lives.

"He was doing the job that we asked him to do. He put himself in harm's way, he made the ultimate sacrifice, shot in cold blood, wearing a uniform that stood for the promise that he made to this city," she said. "He died as he lived, a hero."

Who is Shane Tamura? Here's what we know

A surveillance photo of the suspected gunman who shot 2 NYPD officers and 2 civilians in Midtown Manhattan on July 28, 2025. CBS News New York

Investigators are still trying to determine why the 27-year-old suspect targeted the building, which contains offices for Blackstone, the NFL, KPMG and others.

Preliminary findings show the shooter drove across the country from Las Vegas to get to New York City, where he double-parked his car, walked inside and began the shooting rampage.

Authorities said an M4 rifle was recovered, and Tamura was carrying a concealed firearms permit. Investigators believe he acted alone.

According to law enforcement in Las Vegas, he had a documented mental health history. Prescription medications were also found in his BMW.