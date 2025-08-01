Vigil for NYPD Det. Didarul Islam held in the Bronx after fatal Midtown office shooting

A vigil for NYPD Detective Didarul Islam, one of the four victims killed in Monday's Midtown Manhattan office building shooting, is being held Friday in the Bronx.

People are gathering on Laconia Avenue, in the confines of the 47th Precinct, where Islam worked. You can livestream the vigil on CBS News New York in the player above.

Islam, who was posthumously promoted to detective, was laid to rest Thursday after a funeral at Parkchester Jame Masjid mosque in the Bronx, where thousands of police officers and hundreds of mourners attended the services.

The 36-year-old was remembered as a devoted police officer, husband and father who was just weeks away from welcoming his third child.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Islam died as he lived, a hero.

"He was a son of two cities, born in Salat, Bangladesh, called to New York at the age of 20 by the promise of a better life, and he would build that life and fulfill that promise through service," Tisch said at Islam's funeral.

She noted he started out as a school safety agent before becoming an NYPD patrol officer.

A funeral was also held Thursday for Wesley LePatner, the Blackstone business executive killed in the attack at 345 Park Ave., at Central Synagogue in Midtown.

Julia Hyman, who worked for Rudin Management, was the first victim laid to rest. Her funeral was also at Central Synagogue.

The funeral for the fourth victim, Aland Etienne, is scheduled for Aug. 9 in at Guarino Funeral Home of Canarsie, Inc II in Brooklyn.