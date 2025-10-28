Jon Stewart champions heroes at National First Responders Day event in Times Square

As part of National First Responders Day, comedian and advocate Jon Stewart helped honor heroes in the heart of Times Square on Tuesday morning.

The gathering was designed to celebrate the men and women from across the country who have risked their own lives to save others.

Stewart's noted advocacy for first responders

Stewart has spent years advocating for 9/11 first responders, including joining with the First Responders Children's Foundation to help the children and families of first responders who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

He has also been a prominent supporter of the James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act and its permanent reauthorization, including pushing for the Never Forget the Heroes Act in 2019, which provided long-term funding for the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund for ailing first responders and survivors.

"It's important for their morale to understand when they selflessly have our backs every day, 24/7, there's no respite for them," Stewart said Tuesday.

FDNY, NYPD, MTA Police members honored in Times Square

Stewart was referring to first responders like FDNY firefighter Nick Schneider, who was honored for a daring rescue in January, when he jumped onto subway tracks to save an unconscious woman seconds before a train arrived.

"I just jumped over the turnstiles, made my way down there, took a peek, first to see if I could terminate the power on the track. We call it the blue light, which is where the power shut-off is," Schneider said. "It was just too far in the southbound direction, so I just ran up the platform. That was it, jumped on the tracks."

Other first responders honored included NYPD Officer Rich Wong and MTA Police Officers Scott Glick and Christopher Capozzoli.