NYPD Officer Didarul Islam to be laid to rest with funeral in the Bronx following Midtown office shooting

A funeral service is being held Thursday for NYPD Officer Didarul Islam, who was one of four people killed in Monday's shooting at an office building in Midtown Manhattan.

Barricades have been set up outside the mosque in the Parkchester section of the Bronx, where hundreds of mourners are expected to attend the services.

Many are remembering Islam as a devoted police officer, husband and father who was just weeks away from welcoming his third child.

Flowers and condolences have begun piling up outside the 47th Precinct where he worked. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams joined his brothers and sisters in blue for a solemn roll call Wednesday.

CBS News New York has learned Islam will be posthumously promoted to detective. The 36-year-old immigrant from Bangladesh started out as a school safety agent before becoming a patrol officer.

The funeral is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a special prayer service at the Parkchester Jame Masjid on Virginia Avenue. You can watch a portion of it streaming live at 1:15 p.m. on CBS News New York.

Funeral held for NYC shooting victim Julia Hyman

Julia Hyman was the first victim to be laid to rest Wednesday in a heartbreaking goodbye at the Central Synagogue in Manhattan.

The 27-year-old worked for Rudin Management and was killed when the gunman opened fire on the 33rd floor of the high-rise building at 345 Park Ave.

Family and friends described her as a young woman full of talent, passion and adventure.

"She leaves behind a legacy of love, courage, brilliance and hope," said her uncle.

"Thank you for who you were. May your memory be a blessing," another mourner added.

Islam and Hyman were among the four people killed in Monday's shooting rampage, along with Blackstone executive Wesley LePatner and security officer Aland Etienne.

"Aland was a brother, son, a loving father -- fantastic father," said Etienne's brother, Smith Etienne. "My brother Aland was a hardworking man, always get up on time, always doing overtime, always doing his part to make the city of New York a little bit safer every day."

Those close with LePatner have chosen not to speak with the media out of respect for the grieving process, but her family released a statement earlier this week, saying in part, "We extend our deepest condolences to those who have also lost loved ones, and we ask that you provide us with the privacy we need in the coming days and weeks."