Columbia University "speak out" ends on 100th day of President Trump's second term

New Yorkers react to President Trump's first 100 days of second term

A 25-hour "speak out" in support of academic freedom at Columbia University came to an end on Tuesday, which was also the 100th day of President Trump's second term.

Students, faculty and alumni began demonstrating Monday.

"Speaking out about the crisis that we face, speaking out in defense of the university, in defense of our students," said Joseph Howley, associate professor of classics.

"It's been a disaster for New York City"

Organizers say they're calling on Columbia to stand up to the federal government after the Trump administration pulled $400 million of federal funding from the school for what it says is a failure to deal with antisemitism and its handling of protests over the Israel-Hamas war last year.

"We have the crisis of an authoritarian government that is trying to dismantle this university and all universities in this country," Howley said.

It comes after authorities apprehended at least two Columbia students, including Mahmoud Khalil, who was involved in the student campus protests.

"He had no legal right, nor the ICE agents have a right, to take our students away from campus," Columbia alumna Jennifer Lena said.

CBS News New York has learned some visas for international students have been pulled as well.

As of Tuesday, ICE said it carried out about 66,500 arrests in Trump's first 100 days since returning to the White House. Most, the agency says, were unauthorized immigrants with criminal records.

"It's been a disaster for New York City," Howley said. "Let's think about the way that Trump's ICE is terrorizing our neighborhood, our neighbors, disappearing members of our community."

Lawmakers who support Trump say he's keeping promises

Lawmakers who support the president say he is making good on his promise.

"Antisemitism is not a form of protest, it is a hate crime. And people who are in this country are here, it's a privilege, and if they're going to violate our laws and they're going to foster antisemitic activity, then they have to have their visas stripped," Rep. Nicole Malliotakis said.

She added, "In his first 100 days, the president has already secured the border. He has deported thousands of criminals from foreign countries who have been committing all sorts of crimes on the streets of New York City. We're seeing the migrant shelters causing taxpayers billions start to close."

Trump is marking his 100th day with a speech in Warren, Michigan.