Immigration judge to decide whether U.S. can deport former Columbia student protester Mahmoud Khalil

Activist Mahmoud Khalil, who has been targeted for deportation for his role in Columbia University campus protests against Israel, is expected to appear in an immigration courtroom in Louisiana Friday.

Khalil's hearing, before Assistant Chief Immigration Judge Jamee Comans, will focus on whether the Trump administration can move forward with deportation proceedings against him.

The government hasn't charged Khalil with any crime, but it has argued in immigration court that he should be stripped of his green card and deported on two civil immigration grounds.

The Trump administration has invoked a rarely used provision of immigration law that allows the government to seek the deportation of noncitizens whose "presence or activities" are determined to "have potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences for the United States."

Faced with a deadline this week to provide evidence against Khalil, the Department of Homeland Security filed a memorandum by Secretary of State Marco Rubio outlining the foreign policy rationale.

Rubio cited no specific evidence against Khalil, a 30-year-old legal permanent resident whose American citizen wife is in the late stages of pregnancy. But he said Khalil's presence in the country undermines "U.S. policy to combat anti-Semitism around the world and in the United States, in addition to efforts to protect Jewish students from harassment and violence in the United States."

The Trump government has separately alleged that Khalil committed immigration fraud by failing to disclose certain information in his green card application, including his work for the British Embassy in Beirut and the United Nations agency for Palestinian migrants and refugees.

Khalil's attorneys harshly criticized Rubio's memo and the government's case against Khalil. They claim the government is violating Khalil's right to free speech.

"If the secretary of state claims the power to arrest, detain and deport someone, including a lawful permanent resident, simply because that person dissents from U.S. foreign policy, there are no limits. There's no beginning and no end to that kind of executive power," said Johnny Sinodis, an attorney for Khalil's immigration case, on Thursday.

Khalil has separately sued the government over his arrest, detention and the effort to deport him. That case, in federal court in New Jersey, seeks an order that would require both Khalil's release and Rubio to rescind his determination. It also asks a judge to prohibit the Trump administration from targeting noncitizens "who engage in constitutionally protected expressive activity in the United States in support of Palestinian rights or critical of Israel."