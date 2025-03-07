$400 million of Columbia University's federal funds canceled by Trump administration, citing antisemitism

The Trump administration moved Friday to cancel $400 million in federal funding to Columbia University, citing "the school's continued inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students."

"Since October 7, Jewish students have faced relentless violence, intimidation, and antisemitic harassment on their campuses – only to be ignored by those who are supposed to protect them," Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said. "Universities must comply with all federal antidiscrimination laws if they are going to receive federal funding. For too long, Columbia has abandoned that obligation to Jewish students studying on its campus. Today, we demonstrate to Columbia and other universities that we will not tolerate their appalling inaction any longer."

"We are reviewing the announcement from the federal agencies and pledge to work with the federal government to restore Columbia's federal funding. We take Columbia's legal obligations seriously and understand how serious this announcement is and are committed to combatting antisemitism and ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our students, faculty, and staff," a Columbia University spokesperson said.

"President Armstrong and the Columbia Board of Trustees must understand that their continued inaction on support for terror and antisemitism on campus have serious consequences. While initial steps have been taken to address these issues, they are broadly insufficient. This move by the federal government hurts all of us, including numerous Jewish graduate students and workers at Columbia who are supported by federal funding. We hope that Columbia responds accordingly in order to prevent further cuts," student group Columbia Jewish & Israeli Students said in a statement.

"This is only the beginning"

Earlier this week, President Trump threatened to pull funding from schools that allowed what he called "illegal protests."

"All Federal Funding will STOP for any College, School, or University that allows illegal protests," Mr. Trump posted on social media Tuesday morning. "Agitators will be imprisoned/or permanently sent back to the country from which they came. American students will be permanently expelled or, depending on on the crime, arrested. NO MASKS!"

Mr. Trump's statement on Tuesday came on the heels of the Department of Education, Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. General Services Administration announcing a comprehensive review of Columbia's federal contracts. The administration cited potential violations to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.

Columbia has more than $5 billion in federal grant commitments.

"This is only the beginning," said Leo Terrell, head of the DOJ Task Force to Combat Antisemitism. "Cancelling these taxpayer funds is our strongest signal yet that the federal government is not going to be party to an educational institution like Columbia that does not protect Jewish students and staff."

Mr. Trump's statement also raised questions about what constitutes an illegal protest.

Other universities being investigated

The Trump administration said a Federal Task Force to Combat Antisemitism would visit Columbia University, George Washington University, Harvard University, Johns Hopkins University, New York University, Northwestern University, the University of California, Los Angeles, the University of California, Berkeley, the University of Minnesota and the University of Southern California due to antisemitic incidents at those schools.

Last year, pro-Palestinian demonstrators set up encampments at Columbia University and ultimately some took over a building on campus, prompting the NYPD to respond and make hundreds of arrests. The pro-Palestinian protest at Columbia sparked similar protests at schools around the city and the country.

Just this week, demonstrations were held at Barnard College and City College in Manhattan. Protesters at Barnard staged a sit-in and injured a security guard on their way into the building.

Mr. Trump previously signed an executive order calling for aggressive action against antisemitism on college campuses, vowing to prosecute offenders and revoke visas for international students found to be involved.