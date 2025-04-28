Watch CBS News
Local News

Columbia University faculty, staff, students, alumni engage in day-long speakout

By
Dave Carlin
Dave Carlin
Dave Carlin has covered major national news stories and events in the past four decades including Superstorm Sandy and its tri-state impacts, Hurricane Hugo in South Carolina and Iniki on Kauai, Hawaii. He also covered the Space Shuttle Program, 1989 San Francisco Earthquake, numerous Southern California wildfires, the trial and execution of serial killer Ted Bundy in Florida, the 1994 police shooting death of Tyke the eacaped Cirus Elephant on the streets of Honolulu, 2009's Miracle on the Hudson, the NYC Mayoral administrations of Bloomberg through Adams and more.
Read Full Bio
Dave Carlin,
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Demonstrators call for release of Columbia graduate Mahmoud Khalil
Demonstrators call for release of Columbia graduate Mahmoud Khalil 00:33

Columbia University faculty, staff, students and alumni are staging a 25-hour speak out Monday. 

They say they are doing it in defense of academic freedom, to protect student safety, and to demand accountability. 

The name of the action is "All day, all night, all of us."

An organizer told CBS News New York the goal is to create a larger tent, to hear voices from many different groups, including students and professors with varied viewpoints. 

Demonstrators are being led by tenured professors in multiple departments. The schedule allows for 20 departments to take care of a single hour each of demonstration time. 

Participants will drift in and out to air their concerns. 

"Columbia is one of the country's leading research institutions and contributes enormous value for our nation and society, including life-saving discoveries. The actions that Columbia has committed to will make our University a better, stronger place free of all forms of discrimination, while preserving our independence and autonomy. We welcome this feedback from our community as we continue to engage in ongoing dialogue and proceed with the University's future in mind," a Columbia spokesperson said. 

The event comes on the heels of Columbia announcing it would comply with a list of Trump administration demands in order to preserve hundreds of millions in federal funding. Those changes include hiring dozens of new officers with arresting power, altering the disciplinary process, and appointing a new senior official to review programs related to the Israel-Hamas conflict. Teachers unions subsequently sued the Trump administration, accusing it of holding the funding hostage. The school's then-interim president Katrina Armstrong subsequently stepped down, and was replaced by Board of Trustees co-chair Claire Shipman while the school searches for a permanent president. 

It also comes on the heels of the detention of prominent pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, who was arrested in the lobby of his Columbia University housing before being sent to Louisiana, where's he's being held pending the outcome of his deportation proceedings

Khalil's arrest and detention sparked nationwide protests. 

Dave Carlin
0031-dave-carlin-circle-button-1000x1000.png

Dave Carlin has covered major national news stories and events in the past four decades including Superstorm Sandy and its tri-state impacts, Hurricane Hugo in South Carolina and Iniki on Kauai, Hawaii. He also covered the Space Shuttle Program, 1989 San Francisco Earthquake, numerous Southern California wildfires, the trial and execution of serial killer Ted Bundy in Florida, the 1994 police shooting death of Tyke the eacaped Cirus Elephant on the streets of Honolulu, 2009's Miracle on the Hudson, the NYC Mayoral administrations of Bloomberg through Adams and more.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.