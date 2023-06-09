Weekend Timeline: When will wildfire smoke clear? NYC air quality forecast

NEW YORK -- New York City's Air Quality Index was down to 68 on Friday morning, after peaking at 484 earlier this week.

It's expected to hit 120 later in the day, which is considered "unhealthy for sensitive groups."

While the smoky haze started to clear, forecasters predict another band of smoke will pass through Saturday.

See the weekend timeline below for the latest.

CBS2

Friday morning

There will be a moderate uptick once again for this afternoon and evening, which is why an Air Quality Alert remains in place through midnight. We have also decided to keep a Yellow Alert in place through the day as well.

Otherwise, some widely scattered showers are possible in the late morning hours. The showers will increase in coverage and intensity as the day wears on. There may be some thunderstorms embedded within the showers as well. Some of the storms may contain heavy downpours and hail. Temps will remain on the cool side, as we see a high of 71.

Friday evening

For tonight, showers eventually dwindle, and we see another night of below average temperatures with lows mainly in the 50s, with some 40s for northwestern zones.

CBS2

Saturday Morning

After midnight, smoke & haze levels will drop off, reaching low levels not seen in days. One more band of thicker smoke/haze is poised to swing through the region from late morning to early afternoon on Saturday.

Saturday will see a substantial amount of sunshine. More than we've seen in days in fact. We'll also see a rebound in temps, with a high of 78.

Saturday Evening

After that round of smoke moves through, conditions will improve again.

A slight chance of a shower comes into play for the late afternoon and evening hours.

CBS2

Sunday

There may be weak subsequent waves of smoke on Sunday. It does appear that the worst is behind us though.

It will be mostly sunny with a high of 84.