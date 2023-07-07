Augusto "Auggie" Acabou and Wayne "Bear" Brooks Jr. remembered as heroes after deadly Port Newark cargo ship fire

NEWARK, N.J. -- Newark's bravest are grieving after losing firefighters Augusto "Auggie" Acabou and Wayne "Bear" Brooks Jr. in the Port Newark cargo ship fire.

Families and fellow firefighters paid tribute to them Friday, two days after their deaths in the line of duty.

"This feeling, I've never felt before in my life, what we're going through," said Michael H. Giunta, president of the Newark Firefighters Union.

"He picked being a firefighter because he liked working with people, and helping people," said Roger Terry, Brooks' uncle.

"Wayne 'Bear' Brooks Jr., you will never be forgotten. Most definitely, you will always be Ladder 4," said Michael Johnson.

"This is who Auggie was. He would give you the shirt off his back. He was our hero, who we will miss everyday and continue to love forever," said Acabou's cousin Carlos Henriques.

Giunta told the Acabou and Brooks families, "You have all this support behind you. No matter what you need, we'll be here forever."

Port Newark cargo ship fire

The union said it's anxious to get answers about what happened and how, but that Friday's gathering was about paying respect to the families, who recently received a call from President Joe Biden.

"He called us yesterday. He called us for our union and our fire department. He extended his condolences, gave us a couple stories about his personal stuff, and then he called Michelle and her family, and also the mother and father and the family of Auggie," said Giunta.

The union plans to address concerns about what happened after the firefighters are laid to rest next week.