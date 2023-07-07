Port Newark cargo ship fire continues to burn days after deaths of 2 firefighters

NEWARK, N.J. -- The deadly Port Newark cargo ship fire continues to burn Friday, more than 36 hours after it started, and authorities expect it to last at least two more days.

Firefighter Augusto Acabou and Wayne Brooks Jr. died when they became trapped in the inferno on Wednesday, when the fire on the vessel first started and consumed several levels.

More black smoke started filling the sky around 8 a.m. Friday as loud popping noises signaled cars on the Grande Costa D'Avorio were burning once again.

Commanders on the scene said the fire is still posing challenges.

"Access is tough. The heat is extreme. It's a steel box, so it's a very complex situation and you need a very good plan to be able to put firefighters in the vessel to actually put out these fires. It's burning very hot, so currently a lot of the decks that are burning and the cars that are burning are inaccessible," said Gordon Lorenson, Donjon Marine Co. project manager.

Watch: U.S. Coast Guard Friday update

Crews are spraying the vessel with water from the pier. But officials remain concerned excess water could cause the ship to tip, so additional crews are pumping water out.

The Port Authority said firefighters go through training for unique situations like this several times a year.

"Our number one priority is safety to our responders while officially extinguishing the fire, and this requires careful coordination for our firefighters and fire-suppression mechanism being utilized " said Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Coordinator Captain Zeita Merchant.

Port Newark cargo ship fire

A task force is also monitoring environmental impacts.

"No reported release of oil from the vessel, as of yet. Yesterday morning there were some unconfirmed reports of sheen in the area, but we verified by both drone and waterside assessment that there was no sheening noted," said Tom Wiker, of Gallagher Marine Systems.

Crews are keeping an eye on the surrounding air quality and ensuring shipments going through the port are not interrupted.

CBS New York has a crew on the scene and will have the latest updates on this developing story.