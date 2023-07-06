Port Newark fire: What we know about cargo ship Grande Costa D'Avorio

What we know about cargo ship where Newark firefighters were killed

NEWARK, N.J. -- Two firefighters were killed battling an overnight fire aboard a cargo ship in Port Newark.

Officials said multiple vehicles on the ship caught fire around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, and the flames spread to at least two floors above.

Chopper 2 Flying Chopper 2 is checking out stories and traffic around the area, including the scene of a deadly fire on board a cargo ship in Port Newark. Watch live team coverage on CBS News New York: https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/live/ Posted by CBS New York on Thursday, July 6, 2023

CBS New York's John Dias and Zinnia Maldonado have live team coverage from the scene this morning, and this is what we have learned about the ship so far.

Grande Costa D'Avorio

The ship was built in 2011 and sails under the flag of Italy, because it's owned by one of the country's leading ship owners, a family-owned company called the Grimaldi Group. The company specializes in the maritime transport of cars, as well as shipping containers.

Where it came from

The ship traveled from Baltimore on a roughly two-day journey and was docked at Corbin and Marsh streets.

What it's carrying

It can carry more than 47,000 tons and was transporting multiple cars at the time of the fire.

Largest port on East Coast

Officially called the Port Newark Container Terminal, it spans about 272 acres.

What's still unknown

We are waiting to learn more about the cause of the deadly fire, and the identities of the firefighters killed.

Stick with CBS New York for the latest on this developing story.