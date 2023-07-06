Newark firefighters killed in cargo vessel fire identified as Augusto Acabou and Wayne Brooks Jr.

NEWARK, N.J. -- The two firefighters who lost their lives in the Newark ship fire have been identified.

CBS New York has learned Augusto Acabou, 45, Wayne Brooks Jr., 49, worked out of Engine 16 in the city's East section. They were longtime members of the fire department.

"We just lost two of our best here in the city of Newark," Mayor Ras Baraka said.

Two of the mayday calls Wednesday night came in while crews battled the deadly flames across the 10th to 12th floors of the cargo vessel. One came from Acabou, a nine-year veteran, and the other from Brooks, who had been with the department for 16 years. Just hours before, Newark Fire Chief Rufus Jackson spoke to the company about safety as he conducted routine specialized equipment inspections.

"So many memories, so many memories. They made my job a lot easier when I was a tour commander because I had dedicated, committed firefighters like that, that where we did have incidents, they easily mitigated it," Jackson said.

It's still too early in the investigation to report on what exactly happened to the two firefighters. Crew members stood by and saluted as the two were brought to University Hospital on Wednesday night. Crews from across the region, including the FDNY, were sent to the scene. Other firefighters were seriously injured, including one who is still in critical condition, Jackson said.

"We have a total of five firefighters that were injured. One had burns to his feet. One with heat exhaustion. One with respiratory distress. Those were the three Newark firefighters," Jackson said.

The two other injured firefighters are from the Elizabeth Fire Department. They suffered from smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion.

The last time a firefighter died in the line of duty in Newark was in 2007.

