At least 4 other fires reported on ships operated by Grimaldi Group over past few years

NEWARK, N.J. -- CBS New York has learned of a least four other fires over the past few years on ships operated by the Grimaldi Group, the company that operates the ship that caught fire around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, leading to the deaths of two Newark firefighters.

CBS New York investigative reporter Tim McNicholas found the Grimaldi Group operates about 130 vessels, including the Grande Costa D'Avorio, which was supposed to be transporting cars overseas until it caught fire Wednesday.

The ship sails under the flag of Italy because the Grimaldi Group is one of the country's leading ship operators. It specializes in the shipping of cars and containers, and it also operates passenger ferries.

Last February, a Grimaldi ferry caught fire near Greece. Authorities said at least eight people died.

At the time, the Grimaldi Group said the fire started in an area of the ship where cars were parked.

In November of 2019, an Italian fire brigade shared video of crews extinguishing a fire on a cargo ship operated by a Grimaldi company, Malta Motorways of the Sea. Firefighters said no one was hurt on the ship.

A safety report from the Maltese government later concluded the fire was likely caused "most likely caused by fuel spilling accidentally onto a hot surface."

In May of 2019, a Spanish rescue crew said they rescued 15 crew members after a fire started on a Grimaldi car carrier, and in March of 2019, Grimaldi's Grande America caught fire then sunk off the coast of France. All 27 people onboard were rescued.

The company sent CBS New York a statement saying Wednesday's fire is still under investigation, and their prayers and sympathies are with the fallen firefighters' families.

The Grimaldi Group said, "The crew of the vessel immediately activated the on-board fire suppression procedures while the local firefighting services were alerted, and their prompt response played a crucial role in containing and bringing the fire under control."

We asked the Grimaldi Group what they've been doing to prevent fires and we're waiting to hear back.

Grimaldi Group said there were about 1,200 vehicles onboard the ship, none are electric vehicles and no fuel spill has been detected.