Air quality alert expands around NYC today. Map shows which areas will be impacted.

First Alert Weather: Expected to be hottest day of year so far

New York City faces another air quality alert Thursday, along with some of the surrounding area. The alert will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. for the city, as well as Long Island, the Hudson Valley and Connecticut.

Much of the region was also under an air quality alert Wednesday, but Long Island was not included. Now, parts of New Jersey that were included Wednesday have been removed.

Expect another day of hazy skies as smoke and haze continue to funnel in from fires burning in Canada's prairie provinces.

The smoke and haze, along with rising humidity levels, will contribute to diminished air quality levels today. The good news is that the haze will gradually dissipate over the next few days, leading to improving air quality levels.

The hottest day of 2025, so far, is likely to occur today, with highs reaching the upper 80s to low 90s. As the humidity creeps up, a stray shower or storm may develop to the north and west of the city in the afternoon.

Air Quality Index (AQI) today

An air quality alert is issued when the Air Quality Index exceeds 100. Today, it's expected to be around 108, slightly higher than Wednesday.

The AQI measures air pollution and the associated health risks. The system has six ratings:

Good (green): 0 to 50

Moderate (yellow): 51 to 100

Unhealthy for sensitive groups (orange): 101 to 150

Unhealthy (red): 151 to 200

Very unhealthy (purple): 201 to 300

Hazardous (marron): 301 and higher

Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and pregnant women.

What makes the air quality so bad

New York City's air quality often suffers in the summer, especially during heat waves, due to higher temperatures and humidity levels. Stagnant air traps pollutants from cars and factories, creating high levels of fine particulates that react to sunlight and lead to respiratory issues.

Sometimes, though, air quality alerts have nothing to do with pollution. In June 2023, smoke from that season's Canadian wildfires blew directly into New York City, leading to an extremely hazardous AQI of 484 -- not only the highest ever recorded in the city, but the worst air quality in the entire world on that date.

Tracking storms to end the week

For tonight, clouds thicken, and it will be warm and muggy, with lows in the mid 60s to low 70s.

As for Friday, another warm and humid day is expected, but not as hot as today. Morning sunshine will give way to afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The severe threat is low, though.

A chance of storms lingers into Saturday, with even higher levels of humidity.

Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast, live radar and weather alerts.