Mayor Eric Adams on NYC's "alarming and concerning" air quality from Canadian wildfires; Schools cancel outdoor activities

NEW YORK -- Smoky haze from Canadian wildfires continues to blanket the northeastern U.S., blotting out the New York City skyline and irritating people's throats.

Mayor Eric Adams held a briefing on the city's response Wednesday morning.

"We can see it, we can smell it, and we felt it. It was alarming and concerning," Adams said. "It really sent shockwaves throughout the entire city and this region."

"This is an unprecedented event in our city, and New Yorkers must take precautions," he added. "At the moment, we recommend vulnerable New Yorkers stay inside, and all New Yorkers should limit outdoor activity to the greatest extent possible. This is not the day to train for a marathon or to do an outside event with your children."

Adams urged older adults and people with heart or breathing conditions to wear high quality masks outdoors if they go outdoors.

All public schools have been canceled outdoor activities, though classes will continue.

Schools will be open today.



We urge everyone to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors.



All NYC Public Schools will be canceling all outdoor activities today. — NYC Public Schools (@NYCSchools) June 7, 2023

"Air quality conditions are anticipated to temporarily improve later tonight through tomorrow morning, but they are expected to deteriorate further tomorrow afternoon and evening," Adams said. "While this may be the first time we've experienced something like this on this magnitude, let's be clear: It's not the last. Climate change has accelerated these conditions and we must continue to draw down emissions, improve air quality and build resiliency."

"The air quality significantly diminished, rapidly deteriorated late yesterday," NYC OEM Commissioner Zachary Iscol said. "We expect this to be a multiple day event, so we expect that that advisory will remain in place the next few days."

Iscol said that fire season in Canada, which has 9% of the world's forests, has started early this year.

"The intensity as well as the number of fires is far higher than usual. Usually it peaks in July, so this is something that we can continue to see possibly over the next few months," Iscol said.

Authorities said thus far there has been no noticeable uptick in emergency room visits in New York City as a result of the poor air quality.

Air quality alerts have been issued across our area, stemming from more than 400 wildfires currently burning in Canada and the air that's making its way toward us.

Video from Tuesday's Yankee game in the Bronx showed just how obvious the smoke was as it passed through.

Tourists in other parts of the city had a hard time seeing the sites, and some residents with ailments like asthma are reporting difficulty breathing.

Related Story: Maps show smoke from Canadian wildfires blowing through the Northeast as air quality deteriorates

Officials say the smoky haze could linger for another day or so.

Adams and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka say both cities are following guidance from health agencies, and public schools will cancel outdoor activities.

Health officials urge children and adults who exercise to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors.

CBS2

Doctors warn there could be short term health effects, including shortness of breath or pressure in the lungs.

"The small particulate matter, some of the trapped gases, can be irritating to the lung, they can potentially be injurious. In the short term, they can cause bronchial spasms," said Dr. Michael Niederman, a pulmonologist at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical.

Doctors say the general public should be fine, but remain alert and keep windows closed.