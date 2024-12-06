NYC Mayor Eric Adams will meet Trump's border czar and discuss migrant crisis next week

NEW YORK -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams will meet with President-elect Trump's border czar next week and says he has suggestions to combat the migrant crisis.

If Adams has his way, you'll no longer see wave after wave of asylum seekers getting off buses and asking officials to find them food, clothing and shelter.

"We're dealing with a population problem in many of our municipalities. Why aren't we telling the individuals we allow to come into the country, you're going to go where we need you, you're going to go fill the jobs that we're looking for," Adams said.

That's one of the mayor's key proposals he will make when he meets with Tom Homan on Dec. 12 at City Hall.

Mayor evaluating how NYC will cooperate with immigration officials

"There's a way to turn this crisis into an opportunity," Adams said. "If you want to come into the country, then why don't we have a symbiotic relationship, where you're coming in where the country need you."

There's a laundry list of things Adams will have to discuss with the border czar, including the fate of the Floyd Bennett Field shelter, which is on federal land, whether the feds want to set up deportation centers in New York, and what level of cooperation federal immigration agents will get from police officers to deport dangerous people.

Adams said he would like to improve cooperation with the feds, but the City Council is against it. So the mayor is having his lawyers explore the possibility of issuing an executive order to get around the council and even change the sanctuary city laws.

"We're looking at ways that I can use my executive power to go after those dangerous, violent people," the mayor said.

You can watch the full interview with the mayor on "The Point with Marcia Kramer" this Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS News New York.