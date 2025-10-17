Jewish voters nearly split between Mamdani and Cuomo in NYC mayor's race, new poll finds

A new poll shows Zohran Mamdani holds a significant lead over Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa in the New York City mayor's race.

The Fox News poll was taken before Thursday's debate, the first opportunity voters had to directly compare the candidates.

Poll indicates Mamdani has support from Jewish New Yorkers

In the debate, Cuomo spent a lot of time attacking Mamdani's positions on Israel, but the Fox News poll indicates Mamdani has support among Jewish New Yorkers

The poll of Jewish voters gave Cuomo 42%, Mamdani 38% and Republican Curtis Sliwa 13%.

On Friday, CBS News New York asked Cuomo, who raised questions about Mamdani's stance on a Jewish state, why he thinks Mamdani polled well in the Jewish community during a taping of an interview set to air Sunday on "The Point with Marcia Kramer."

"Well, I think there are Jewish New Yorkers who disagree with how Israel has handled the Gaza situation," the former governor said.

The poll also shows Mamdani with a comfortable lead among likely voters, 52%, compared to Cuomo's 28% and Sliwa's 14%.

It's giving rise, once again, to questions of whether Sliwa will drop out.

Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, center, speaks during a mayoral debate with independent candidate former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, and Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in New York. Angelina Katsanis / AP

The Guardian Angels founder was asked if there's any circumstance where he would consider it.

"No, no. A thousand times, no," he said.

"We're trying to create a new model of politics"

Mamdani engaged in an unusual listening tour Friday after the trio's personal and spirited debate. He met with union workers to hear their questions and concerns, and tell them he will be a union mayor.

"What we're trying to create is a new model of politics, one where you don't just ask politicians to do the bare minimum, but rather they're there right alongside you, to do whatever it is you need when you're in your fight for that dignity. That means picket lines. That means making calls to management," Mamdani said.

Mamdani was also asked about what was a jaw-dropping moment during the debate, to some, when he refused to say he would endorse Gov. Kathy Hochul for reelection even though she endorsed him.

He said he is focused on his present campaign and has not made any endorsements past November.