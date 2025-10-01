NYC mayor's race ad wars off and running, with affordability, experience as major themes

The New York City mayor's race ad wars have begun, amid polls continuing to show the issue most important to voters is affordability.

A Suffolk University CityView Poll of 500 voters last week found that's what they care most about, followed by crime, the economy and housing.

Candidates Zohran Mamdani, Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa were asked about it on Wednesday.

Mamdani revisits rent freezes

After appearing on ABC's "The View," Mamdani made his way to the Bronx to talk about the idea of freezing rent for rent-stabilized units and the New York City Housing Authority.

"We are going to ensure affordability extends to homeowners, landlords, but no longer asks tenants to shoulder the burden the next four years," the Queens assemblyman said.

Affordability is the very issue Mamdani focuses on in his first TV ad, saying, "We're going to make this city one working people can love."

Cuomo stays on public safety bandwagon

Cuomo was in Rochdale, Queens on Wednesday being endorsed by Black faith leaders.

"We have to build more affordable housing, and we have to build it fast because the rent is too darn high," Cuomo said. "We have to create more jobs in this city."

As for his ad, the former governor went in another direction, using the ad platform to highlight his government experience.

"I'll hire 5,000 more cops to partner with community groups," Cuomo says.

"You've got to cut the fees, the fines"

Republican Curtis Sliwa met with business leaders from the Partnership for New York City. After, CBS News New York asked him how he'll lower costs.

"Right away, you've got to cut the fees, the fines. You've got speed cameras everywhere, and then, naturally, you start working on the tax structure, which is driving even millennials and Gen Z-ers out because they can't afford to live here," Sliwa said.

There are 34 days left until Election Day and some are wondering when, or if, Mayor Eric Adams will announce an endorsement after ending his reelection bid.