Curtis Sliwa should pull out of NYC mayor's race "right now," billionaire John Catsimatidis says

Billionaire grocery and radio magnate John Catsimatidis, one of the wealthiest men in New York City, is calling on Republican Curtis Sliwa to drop out of the mayor's race to try and stop Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani from winning.

The call from Catsimatidis, who owns WABC radio, where Sliwa has earned a salary for many years, came after a new AARP poll Monday showed Mamdani and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo running neck-and-neck if the GOP nominee were to back out.

"Curtis should pull out right now," Catsimatidis said. "We cannot take a chance on Zohran winning."

"People will be proud of him"

The poll found Cuomo would be in striking distance of defeating Mamdani if Sliwa bows out. With all three candidates in the race, the poll had Mamdani 14 points ahead of Cuomo. Without Sliwa in the race, Mamdani has 44.6% and Cuomo has 40.7%, within the 4-point margin of error.

John Catsimatidis attends ACE Programs for the Homeless Dream Gala 2025 at Mandarin Oriental Hotel on October 9, 2025 in New York. Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Catsimatidis said Sliwa, who is on a leave of absence from WABC, should put his love of the city above personal ambition.

"People will be proud of him, that he did the right thing for New York City," Catsimatidis said.

Sliwa says he won't drop out: "Let the people decide"

When asked if he would step aside to give Cuomo a shot a defeating Mamdani, Sliwa said he would not.

"I'm not dropping out. I have support. I have 11 headquarters. I have volunteers everywhere, signs galore. I don't see any Cuomo signs and plus, I have a get out the vote effort, which is what you need to win elections," he said.

New York City mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa attends the 2025 NYC West Indian Day Parade on September 01, 2025. Rob Kim / Getty Images

Asked about how he felt about his boss telling him to get out, Sliwa said, "He is free like every other New Yorker, no better, no worse, to support the candidate of his choice ... We'll let the people decide."

"He's not a viable candidate"

Cuomo dismissed Sliwa as "a shock jock" during an interview on "Morning Joe" Monday.

"I believe you're going to see Curtis' vote collapse," Cuomo said. "We went through this in the primary. He's not a viable candidate. He's not going to win. People don't waste their vote in an election like this. So I think you'll see a natural compression."

"We have a little over two weeks left until the general election and Andrew Cuomo is spending more time pleading with another candidate to drop out than making his case to New Yorkers as to why he would be the next mayor," Mamdani said. "And the reason for that is he doesn't have much of an agenda."

The candidates only have a short time to make their final arguments to voters. There is another debate Wednesday, before early voting starts Saturday.

Election Day is two weeks from tomorrow.