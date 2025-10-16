Mamdani, Cuomo and Sliwa go on the attack in 1st NYC mayoral debate

The New York City mayoral candidates doubled down and went on the attack in their first debate Thursday night.

Sparks were flying as Andrew Cuomo, Zohran Mamdani and Curtis Sliwa squared off on issues and controversies ahead of the Nov. 4 election.

Mamdani, Cuomo spar, frustrating Sliwa

Mamdani and Cuomo went after each other time and time again. Barely 13 minutes into a two-hour debate, Sliwa already seemed to be experiencing the frustration of being the forgotten man.

"There's high levels of testosterone in this room," Sliwa said.

Cuomo and Mamdani just wanted to eviscerate each other.

"It's been an hour and 20 minutes of this debate, and we haven't heard Governor Cuomo say the word 'affordability.' That's why he lost the primary," Mamdani said.

"This is no job for on-the-job training, and if you look at the failed mayors, they're ones that had no management experience. Don't do it again," Cuomo said.

"I have the experience of having served in the New York State Assembly for five years and watching a broken political system," Mamdani said. "And what all of that experience has shown me, which Mr. Cuomo can't seem to understand, is that it is far too expensive and far too hard for New Yorkers to afford to live in this city."

"He literally has never had a job. On his resume, it says he interned for his mother," Cuomo said. "You could have a hurricane, you have, God forbid, a 9/11, a health pandemic."

"And if we have a health pandemic, then why would New Yorkers turn back to the governor who sent seniors to their death in nursing homes?" Mamdani said.

Sliwa's best line was attacking Mamdani's plan to limit police response in domestic disputes.

"With this new police outreach unit, we'll endanger women and children in domestic violence situations," Sliwa said. "They will be killed. They will be maimed."

Israel a hot topic in NYC mayoral debate

The wide-ranging debate dealt with public safety, affordability, free buses, a need for more housing and the ability to stand up to President Trump.

But time and time again, it seemed to go back to antisemitism and whether Israel has the right to exist as a Jewish state.

"The assemblyman still won't say he believes that Israel has the right to existence as a Jewish state. He is a divisive personality," Cuomo said.

"I've said time and again that I recognize Israel's right to exist. I've said that I will not recognize any state's—" Mamdani said.

"As a Jewish state," Cuomo said.

"I said that I will not—" Mamdani said.

"As a Jewish state," Cuomo said.

"If I would be allowed to finish," Mamdani said.

"OK," Cuomo said.

"That I would not recognize any state's right to exist with a system of hierarchy on the basis of race or religion," Mamdani said.

"Jews are under attack now more than ever before. And I don't believe either of you have the capabilities of protecting them with increased antisemitism," Sliwa said.

"I don't think in any way the assemblyman is representative of the Muslim community," Cuomo said. "Many of his positions don't even follow the Muslim faith."

"You know, it took Andrew Cuomo being beaten by a Muslim candidate in the Democratic primary for him to set foot in a mosque," Mamdani said.

What the candidates had in common

Although Mamdani was endorsed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, he wouldn't endorse her reelection. Neither would Cuomo or Sliwa.

Each of them spends about $150 a week on groceries.

Egg-and-cheese on a roll is the favorite bodega breakfast order of all three — no salt for Cuomo and Sliwa, while Mamdani spices his up with jalapenos.

Candidates were also asked about marijuana. Mamdani said he has bought marijuana legally, Sliwa smoked medical marijuana, and Cuomo said he is not into weed.