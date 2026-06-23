New York primary night live updates as key House races test Mamdani's influence
What to know about the 2026 New York primary elections
- New Yorkers are voting in several key House primaries on Tuesday and could replace two Democratic incumbents with more left-of-center nominees.
- NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist, endorsed challengers running against two-term Rep. Dan Goldman in NY-10 and five-term Rep. Adriano Espaillat in NY-13.
- The elections are testing Mamdani's influence over city politics against House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Gov. Kathy Hochul.
- Polls close at 9 p.m. in New York state, but anyone already in line by that time will be allowed to vote.
Rep. Nydia Velazquez retiring
Voters in Brooklyn and Queens are picking a replacement for retiring Rep. Nydia Velazquez.
The choice is between Councilmember Julie Won, Assemblymember Claire Valdez and Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso.
Reynoso, Velazquez's hand-picked choice to succeed her, cast his ballot at the elementary school he attended as a child.
"It's like full circle to know a little kid from the south side of Williamsburg that was on Section 8 and food stamps could come into a school that raised him and vote for himself for Congress," he said. "It's just like what dreams are made of."
Valdez was out Tuesday afternoon, working to get out the vote.
"We're running phone banks, text banks, and we have a number of canvasses going out today as well," she said. "This campaign has already knocked 300,000 doors, and we intend to knock even more before it's all said and done."
Won cast her ballot during early voting.
Espaillat vs. Chevalier
Five-term incumbent Adriano Espaillat faces democratic socialist Darializa Avila Chevalier for New York's 13th Congressional District, covering Upper Manhattan and the Bronx.
Espaillat is seeking reelection to the seat that he's held since 2017. The 72-year-old said he understands the problems of the community.
"I cast that vote with pride, being a resident of New York City and this neighborhood basically all my life since I got here from the Dominican Republic at the age of 9," he said. "I've never left Washington Heights, stayed here. I think I'm part of the fabric of this community."
Chevalier is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America and is endorsed by Mayor Zohran Mamdani. She said she's looking to bring change to the district.
"As a Black woman, as a Dominican woman, as the daughter of immigrants, it is my honor to have run a campaign that centers working people," she said, "and it is my privilege to be able to vote today, my privilege to do that with my community, to fight for my community."
NYC Mayor Mamdani's controversial endorsements
New Yorkers are heading to the polls in a Primary Day that could reshape the state's representation in Washington. It also marks the first major test of Mayor Zohran Mamdani's political influence and his ability to mobilize voters.
He endorsed three left-of-center candidates: Claire Valdez in the 7th Congressional District, Brad Lander in the 10th Congressional District, and Darializa Avila Chevalier in the 13th Congressional District.
It's a high-stakes bet for Mamdani because his decision to back the three candidates and their attempt to defeat sitting Congressmen Dan Goldman and Adriano Espaillat crossed a lot of high-powered Democrats, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and retiring Rep. Nydia Velazquez.
"I think what we see in these candidacies is a referendum on whether the kind of leadership we have is the one that is serving the people of the city," Mamdani said. "It's not just a question of electing more Democrats, it's a question of electing better Democrats."
With voter turnout a concern, the mayor was trying to use his own popularity to get the people who supported his mayoral campaign to go to the polls, which is why, experts say, he has been attacking AIPAC, a pro-Israel lobbying group. Pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel sentiment was a motivating factor in Mamdani's election victory.
Goldman, who has been repeatedly slammed by Lander on the issue, was clearly frustrated and upset, saying that the AIPAC attack could lead to more antisemitism.
"Just because you oppose the [Israeli] government does not mean that you should oppose the country, and that gets conflated," he said. "And then it gets applied and taken out on American Jews."
Meanwhile, New York City Councilman Phil Wong filed a complaint with the Conflicts of Interest Board, charging that it was unethical for Mamdani to use his city car and security detail to travel with Chevalier. The mayor's office did not respond to a request for comment.
3 p.m. voter turnout
The New York City Board of Elections said 330,115 voters checked in as of 3 p.m.
Here's the breakdown by borough:
- Manhattan -- 120,494
- Bronx -- 33,840
- Brooklyn -- 106,685
- Queens -- 63,213
- Staten Island -- 5,883
The totals include check-ins during the early voting window.
NYC early voting totals
Early voting took place across New York City from June 13-21.
According to the city Board of Elections, an estimated 172,743 people voted early.
Manhattan saw the most early voters with 67,369, followed by Brooklyn with 54,277, then Queens with 33,143, the Bronx with 14,739, and Staten Island with 3,215.
Political expert J.C. Polanco said voter turnout Tuesday will play a key role.
"We had early voting for 10 days. Only 4.9%, roughly 5%, of all registered Democrats in New York City participated," he said. "That means that 95% of Democrats haven't even voted yet."
Where is my polling site?
Voters in New York City can find their polling place by entering their address on the city Board of Elections website.
Those outside the city can enter their name, date of birth, ZIP code and county on the state Board of Elections website to get their voter information, including their poll site.
As a reminder, your polling site for early voting may be different than your polling site for Election Day.
You must be in line to vote by 9 p.m.