Hochul or Mamdani endorsement could decide New York's 10th Congressional District. Here's why.

The Democratic primary in the 10th Congressional District is an intense fight where former New York City Comptroller Brad Lander is trying to unseat Rep. Dan Goldman.

As CBS News New York's Marcia Kramer reports, the victor may come down to who's got more clout -- Gov. Kathy Hochul or Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Hochul vs. Mamdani upstages Goldman vs. Lander

With the primary just around the corner, the question of which big-name politician is in your corner could very well decide who represents the voters in Lower Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn.

Incumbent Rep. Dan Goldman, left, will take on former City Comptroller Brad Lander in the race for the 10th Congressional District in 2026. CBS News New York

Hochul headlined a labor rally for Goldman on Monday.

"So [when] we need something from Washington, D.C., Dan Goldman is our good, go-to man. He knows where the levers of power are. He knows how to fight," Hochul said.

Lander has Mamdani's endorsement, which is a testament to his decision to help Mamdani by cross-endorsing during the mayor's race.

"I'm Brad Lander, a lifelong progressive and I'm running for congress. By a lifelong progressive you mean you haven't sold out to special interests," Lander says in one ad.

Kramer asked Goldman if the governor's endorsement means more than the mayor's endorsement of Lander.

"I don't think it necessarily means more or less. I think it is based on their own experience, and the governor has been in office the whole time I've been in the office, and so we've built a close working relationship, and I think you heard her say how well that partnership has served New Yorkers," Goldman said.

Lander's campaign played up the mayor's support, with a spokesperson saying, "Unlike Dan Goldman, NY-10 strongly supported Zohran in the mayoral race, and Brad is looking forward to being a partner to help advance the mayor's affordability agenda in Washington."

"This is a battle" for the soul of the Democratic Party

Political expert J.C. Polanco pointed out that Hochul is a moderate Democrat, while Mamdani is a democratic socialist, ideologies that differ primarily in the role of capitalism and the speed of political change.

"This is a battle, Marcia, for the heart and soul of the Democratic Party. Is this going to be the normal Democratic Party that many of us understand exists somewhere, or is this going to be now the party of the very far left?" Polanco said.

Voters are taking their time making up their minds.

"I was thinking of Goldman, but I'm having second thoughts," one told Kramer.

"I have not yet," another voter said about whether they have made up their mind. "It's just that I'm busy with work."

"Dan Goldman. I think he embodies the values I would like represented," another added.