5 Democrats are gunning for Rep. Mike Lawler's seat in New York's 17th Congressional District

Experts predict up to $60 million will be spent this fall on the New York 17th Congressional District race in the northern suburbs.

Two weeks from Tuesday, we'll know which Democrat will challenge Republican Rep. Mike Lawler.

Early voting begins Saturday.

The leading Democratic candidates

Five Democrats are on the ballot for the primary on June 23.

Debates and joint appearances have mostly been polite. Limited polling shows two at the top -- former Biden administration cybersecurity expert Cait Conley and Rockland County Legislator Beth Davidson -- running as pragmatic moderates.

Running in the progressive lane and polling third is Tarrytown Village Trustee Effie Phillips-Staley.

"It's hard to say any one district is a 'must win,' but this one is certainly close to it," said Erin Covey of the non-partisan Cook Political Report.

Rockland County Legislator Beth Davidson and former Biden administration cybersecurity expert Cait Conley are the leading candidates to represent the Democrats in the 17th Congressional District race in November. CBS News New York

Covey said Democrats in Washington are closely watching this primary with an eye on November.

"In a purple sort of district, typically a more moderate candidate is going to do better in appealing to the crossover voters that you need to win this election," Covey said.

What to know about NY-17

NY-17, a swing district, sprawls across all of Rockland and Putnam counties, and parts of northern Westchester and southeastern Dutchess.

In terms of party registration, the district has far more Democrats than Republicans -- 212,000 versus 138,000. Yet it is one of only three districts nationwide won by Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election that is represented by a Republican in the house.

Democrats are frustrated Lawler keeps winning there.

"I'll hand it to him. He's a good politician," voter Tom Burns said. "He knows how to play the game."

Voters told CBS New New York electability in November is on their minds.

"It has to be someone who is fearless," Jonell Restivo said.

"Who will beat Mike Lawler, who will do something about healthcare, do something to end unnecessary wars," Burns added.