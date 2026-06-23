Brad Lander defeats Rep. Dan Goldman in NY-10 Democratic primary, CBS News projects

Brad Lander has defeated two-term incumbent Rep. Dan Goldman for the Democratic nomination in New York's 10th Congressional District, which covers Lower Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn.

Lander's nomination is a significant win for progressive Democrats in New York City after he got heavyweight endorsements from Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. The former city comptroller is also the district's Working Families Party nominee for the 2026 general election.

Goldman entered the primary backed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, a more moderate Democrat, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who represents a neighboring district in Brooklyn.

Lander campaigned against Goldman, calling him a "corporate Democrat" who failed to stand up to billionaires while promising stronger opposition to President Trump and government corruption.

"My real beef with [Goldman] is that he's not taking on the wealthy special interests and billionaires that have brought Trump in the first place," Lander told CBS News New York's "The Point with Marcia Kramer."

Goldman, a former federal prosecutor, has been a fierce Trump critic throughout his time in office. He led Democrats' first impeachment proceedings against the president in 2019, before his election to Congress.

"I don't know what that means," Goldman responded during his own interview. "I have a bill that is called the Robinhood Act, that has interest and support from Republicans, that would make Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, who pay almost no tax and people like them, actually pay significantly more in tax, because our system is rigged, it's unequal and I'm trying to address that."

Both campaigned heavily against Mr. Trump's immigration crackdown and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Lander was arrested by ICE agents last year while observing immigration court and, as he claimed, helping escort people out so they were not taken by ICE. He was running for mayor at the time.

Goldman has questioned the federal government's stated goal of getting rid of immigrants who are criminals and touted his work to free more than three dozen unlawfully detained immigrants. He also said he confronted masked ICE agents who appeared to be waiting to arrest people after routine immigration court hearings.