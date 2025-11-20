New York Rep. Nydia Velázquez says she won't seek reelection in 2026

Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez of New York announced Thursday she will not seek reelection next year.

Velázquez, 72, said she will retire after her 16th term in office. She represents New York's 7th congressional district which includes Brooklyn, Lower Manhattan and Queens.

The Democratic lawmaker is the first Puerto Rican woman elected to Congress.

Velázquez made her retirement announcement in a post on social media.

"Serving the people of New York City for over three decades has been the honor of my life," Velázquez wrote. "After much reflection, I have decided that this will be my last term in Congress. This was not an easy decision, but I believe that the time is right for me to move on and for a new generation of leaders to step forward."

She was first elected in 1993.

"Back then, there were only three Latinas in the House. One of the greatest honors of my career has been helping open the doors for those who came after us," Velázquez wrote.

Velázquez pointed to the recent election of Zohran Mamdani in the New York City mayoral race.

"New York's recent mayoral election showed that Americans are hungry for change and determined to build a better future," she wrote. "I do not know yet what the next chapter holds, but I know I will continue fighting for the city I love and an end to Puerto Rico's colonial status."

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander hailed Velazquez as "one of the fiercest & most compassionate elected officials anywhere."