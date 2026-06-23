Cait Conley wins NY-17 Democratic primary, CBS News projects

Democrat Cait Conley, a former national cybersecurity expert, will challenge Republican Rep. Mike Lawler in the battle for New York's 17th Congressional District, after winning Tuesday's primary, CBS News projects.

Conley easily defeated Beth Davidson, a Rockland County legislator, and three other challengers.

Cait Conley speaks to Politico Cybersecurity reporter Maggie Miller during Politico's annual AI and Tech Summit on Sept. 17, 2024 in Washington, D.C. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Conley celebrated in a room full of excited people -- many of whom she'd only recently met. She grew up in the Hudson Valley and attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. She later traveled the world and lived outside Washington D.C. before being recruited to run by Democrats eager to oust Lawler. She moved to the 17th District in 2025.

"A mission we begin together and will finish together"

Not long after being projected as the winner, Conley told her supporters the campaign was "a fight for our families, for our communities, and for our country," later adding, "Now tonight, the primary ends and now our true mission begins, and that is a mission we begin together and will finish together."

Conley worked on the National Security Council in the Biden administration as director of counterterrorism. She previously served in the U.S. Army and was deployed overseas six times.

Some of her campaign promises include lowering housing costs, increasing affordable childcare and expanding affordable healthcare.

"It's about trust that someone is going to fight for working families, for our country, and for the values that define America," Conley said. "The Hudson Valley deserves a representative who puts service above self, who puts country above party, and who puts working families above special interests. Tonight, everyone can hear that message loud and clear."

Conley calls Lawler, "the king of special interests"

The 17th Congressional District encompasses many of New York City's northern suburbs, including all of Rockland and Putnam counties and parts of Westchester and Dutchess counties.

NY-17 is a complicated swing district. It has far more Democrats than Republicans in terms of registered voters. But Lawler has held the seat since 2023.

"I have to tell you, there is nobody, and I mean nobody, more wrong for the Hudson Valley than Mike Lawler," Conley said. "He is the king of special interests and his number one client is Donald Trump. Every day, he has the opportunity to choose between serving the people and serving the corrupt status quo. And every single day, he chooses corruption, and we pay the price."

President Trump endorsed Lawler in May during a visit to Rockland County.

Mr. Trump won the county in 2024, garnering far more votes than Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton, who won in 2020 and 2016, respectively.