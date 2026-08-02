Fast-moving wildfire in Washington state prompts evacuations

A fast-moving wildfire driven by strong winds and soaring temperatures has prompted the evacuation of thousands of people in eastern Washington state.

The Old Trails Fire started around noon on Saturday, burning brush and grass in an open area. It quickly spread north and east toward residential areas.

In Spokane, a state of emergency was declared as cars lined the roads while people fled their homes, and orange and red flames were visible from the highway.

People watch Old Trails Fire from W. Northwest Blvd., Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026, in Spokane, Wash. AP Photo/Young Kwak

Officials said Saturday night that multiple structures and homes have been lost but won't know the extent of the damage until the blaze is under control.

The blaze sent a plume of smoke billowing over the region. As of the evening, almost 4 square miles (10 square kilometers) of terrain had been burned, said Courtney James, spokesperson for the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

The cause was under investigation.

"We urge residents of Spokane to heed evacuation orders and to stay alert to changing conditions and evacuations as they are rapidly changing," James said.

Firefighters had zero containment as of the evening and the wind continued to blow, said Jessica Watson, a DNR spokesperson for the fire.

Power company Avista said it implemented public safety shutoffs in the area due to elevated fire risk.

Gov. Bob Ferguson declared a state of emergency Saturday after unusually high temperatures and high winds exacerbated record wildfires across the state.

"Things are extremely dynamic, especially in Spokane," Ferguson said during a press conference on Saturday.

The National Weather Service issued a "particularly dangerous situation" red flag alert for eastern Washington.