NYC Rep. Dan Goldman on the fierce Democratic primary for his seat in Congress: "I'm uniquely qualified"

Rep. Dan Goldman is facing off against Brad Lander, the former New York City comptroller, in an intense Democratic primary to represent voters in Brooklyn and Manhattan.

The race in New York's 10th Congressional District is going down to the wire and has become one of the city's hottest 2026 elections, with Gov. Kathy Hochul endorsing Goldman and Mayor Zohran Mamdani backing Lander.

Defending his record

Goldman, seeking a third term in the House of Representatives, responded to Lander's comments calling him "a corporate Democrat" during an interview Sunday on CBS News New York's "The Point with Marcia Kramer."

"I don't know what that means," the congressman said. "I have a bill that is called the Robinhood Act, that has interest and support from Republicans, that would make Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, who pay almost no tax and people like them, actually pay significantly more in tax, because our system is rigged, it's unequal and I'm trying to address that."

Incumbent Rep. Dan Goldman, left, will take on former City Comptroller Brad Lander in the race for the 10th Congressional District in 2026. CBS News New York

Last week, Mamdani said the Democratic party "must change" at a rally for Lander and other progressive challengers with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Goldman added that he is "beholden to no one" and argued he's the candidate working-class voters are backing in the NY-10 race, touting support from labor unions and public housing residents.

"I agree we need to advocate much more aggressively for our working families. That's what I have been doing and that's what I am prepared to do by making billionaires pay their fair share so that we can pay for programs like universal childcare, which is absolutely essential," he said.

Challenging the Trump administration

When it comes to challenging President Trump, Goldman remained confident undecided voters would stick with his federal governing experience, which only goes back three and a half years, compared to Lander's, even if they're searching for new leadership.

"I am actually new to politics. This is my first elected office," the congressman said. "He is actually a longtime politician who is using much of the same playbook that people don't like about career politicians."

Goldman, a longtime federal prosecutor in the Southern District of New York who helped lead Democrats first impeachment into Mr. Trump, was first elected to the House in 2022. Lander became a New York City Council member in 2010 before assuming the comptroller's office in 2022 and unsuccessfully running for mayor in 2025.

"I will be in a position to lead the oversight and accountability of Donald Trump ... I'm uniquely qualified to do this in all of Congress because it is exactly what I have done for my career," Goldman said. "[Lander] doesn't understand how Congress works. He has had a long career in city politics."

Click here to watch Goldman's full interview.

Who's running in NY-10?

Goldman is running for reelection and a third term in New York's 10th Congressional District, including Lower Manhattan and parts of western Brooklyn.

Lander is challenging Goldman for the Democratic nomination in the primary on June 23. He is already set to appear on the general election ballot under the Working Families Party, according to Ballotpedia.

Jennifer Moore is the GOP and Conservative Party nominee, also according to Ballotpedia.