Check New York Primary Day election results

Tuesday was Primary Day in New York.

A number of races in our area are being closely watched, including the race to succeed retiring Rep. Jerry Nadler in the 12th Congressional District and two sitting congressmen facing opponents backed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Here are the results for primary races in New York.

New York City Comptroller Democratic primary results

New York 1st Congressional District Democratic primary results

New York 3rd Congressional District Democratic primary results

New York 3rd Congressional District Republican primary results

New York 4th Congressional District Republican primary results

New York 6th Congressional District Democratic primary results

New York 7th Congressional District Democratic primary results

New York 9th Congressional District Democratic primary results

New York 10th Congressional District Democratic primary results

New York 11th Congressional District Democratic primary results

New York 12th Congressional District Democratic primary results

New York 13th Congressional District Democratic primary results

New York 14th Congressional District Democratic primary results

New York 15th Congressional District Democratic primary results

New York 17th Congressional District Democratic primary results