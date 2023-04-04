Former President Donald Trump faces historic arraignment Tuesday in Lower Manhattan

Former President Donald Trump faces historic arraignment Tuesday in Lower Manhattanget the free app
NEW YORK -- Former President Donald Trump faces a historic arraignment Tuesday in New York City.
Trump flew into LaGuardia Airport on Monday, then spent the night at Trump Tower.
He is expected to appear in court this afternoon in Lower Manhattan.
Trump is the first ex-president to be indicted on criminal charges.
Trump arraignment: Timing and what to expect
Sources have given us an idea of what to expect on this historic day for the former president.
Timing will be fluid, but we're told Trump and his team will depart for the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse by motorcade at some point between 11:15 a.m. and noon.
He is expected to arrive at the courthouse between noon and 1:30 p.m. for arraignment, which is assumed will be a quick one.
After he's finished, Trump will leave the courthouse and eventually make his way to LaGuardia Airport, where his private jet is set to return to Palm Beach, Florida.
Sources say between 8:05 and 8:15 p.m., he will speak to as many as 700 supporters at Mar-a-Lago.
No cameras allowed in court
The 45th president of the United States is set to assume the role of criminal defendant.
Sources say Trump may stand for a mugshot, but he will not be handcuffed.
There will also be no video cameras allowed inside 100 Centre Street, only still photography.
Sources say Trump will likely be charged with falsifying business records in the first degree -- a felony stemming from his alleged role in hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels back in 2016.
Journalists camp outside court overnight
Reporters, photographers and producers lined up overnight for a spot at today's arraignment.
A limited number of journalists will be allowed inside the courtroom, possibly along with members of the public.
NYPD's unprecedented security task
The NYPD says it's ready for the unprecedented security task at hand when former President Donald Trump is arraigned in Lower Manhattan.
Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell says the department prepared for the former president's arrival for weeks.
While the NYPD says there are no credible threats to the city, the department ordered all 35,000 officers to be in uniform and on standby.
How does Trump's indictment affect 2024 race?
Mayor Adams tells "rabble-rousers" to "control yourselves"
NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and Mayor Eric Adams say there are "no specific, credible threats," as former President Donald Trump prepares to face arraignment Tuesday in New York City.
"While there may be some rabble-rousers thinking about coming to our city tomorrow, our message is clear and simple: Control yourselves," Adams said Monday. "New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger."
Adams specifically called out Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and told her to "be on your best behavior."
"Our job is to facilitate and safeguard the rights of people to express themselves and those going about their daily activities, but I will remind everyone that violence and destruction are not part of legitimate, lawful expression, and it will never be tolerated in our city," Sewell added.
Officials urged New Yorkers to expect traffic and to use mass transit. They also said there will be street closures near the courts in Lower Manhattan and elsewhere around the city.
New York GOP Chair Ed Cox and former U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin weighed in on the case against Trump with CBS2's CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer.
