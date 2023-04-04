Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks after Trump arraignment — watch live

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg will speak to reporters Tuesday after the arraingment of former President Donald Trump.

His press conference is scheduled to be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Supreme Civil Court, located next to the Manhattan Criminal Court, where Trump is scheduled to appear before the judge at 2:15 p.m.

Bragg conducted a grand jury investigation related to a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels made by Trump's former attorney and "fixer" Michael Cohen in the days before the 2016 presidential election. Trump has denied a sexual encounter with Daniels. Bragg's office announced last week that a grand jury had indicted the former president.

The indictment remained under seal ahead of Trump's arraignment, when the charge or charges against him will be made public.

A source familiar with the investigation told CBS News on Saturday that Trump would be charged with falsifying business records in the first degree, a felony in New York state.

How to watch Alvin Bragg's press conference