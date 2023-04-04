Rep. George Santos at courthouse ahead of Trump arraignment

NEW YORK - Embattled Rep. George Santos joined people who gathered at the courthouse in Lower Manhattan ahead of the arraignment of former President Donald Trump.

Rep. George Santos is here pic.twitter.com/CU1tBFcqXt — Alice Gainer (@GainerTV) April 4, 2023

Santos was surrounded by members of the media as he arrived.

George Santos surrounded by a mosh pit of media (including @jordanklepper )outside courthouse in Lower Manhattan. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/unGK4kf6qp — Ali Bauman (@AliBaumanTV) April 4, 2023

"George, are you finally bringing legitimacy to the process?" comedian Jordan Klepper asked the congressman as he arrived.

George Santos arrives to a crush of media & cameras @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/9L7NlYXnJN — Natalie Duddridge (@NatDuddridgeTV) April 4, 2023

Santos said he was there to support the former president.

The congressman has been dogged by numerous allegations himself, including lying about his background ahead of his election.