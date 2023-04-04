Watch CBS News
Rep. George Santos at courthouse ahead of Trump arraignment

NEW YORK - Embattled Rep. George Santos joined people who gathered at the courthouse in Lower Manhattan ahead of the arraignment of former President Donald Trump

Santos was surrounded by members of the media as he arrived.   

"George, are you finally bringing legitimacy to the process?" comedian Jordan Klepper asked the congressman as he arrived. 

Santos said he was there to support the former president. 

The congressman has been dogged by numerous allegations himself, including lying about his background ahead of his election

